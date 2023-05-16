SOne of the offices in Athens is right next to a park with a sculpture of the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena Parthenos. Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was once a pugnacious economist-turned-politician. At 62, the Greek is the head of the left-wing splinter party Mera 25, which narrowly made it into parliament in the last election. Its German offshoot achieved just 0.7 percent in the state elections in Bremen. He has long since fallen out with his former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

Varoufakis quickly lets his interlocutors feel on which side he believes wisdom is anchored. In an interview with the FAZ, he accuses the European Union, the EU Commission and the European Central Bank of “infinite stupidity” because they “celebrate Greece’s alleged economic miracle”, blind to the fact that it is only built on debt and the enrichment of a few; “a Ponzi scheme” named after an Italian businessman who once only faked profits.

Economic policy arguments that he does not share are what Varoufakis calls “nonsense” or marked by “economic illiteracy”. He describes various mayors, such as that of the Cyclades island of Mykonos, as “mafiosi”. The man has lost none of his old bitingness, which may have intensified during the election campaign, because on May 21 the Greeks will elect a new House of Representatives.

Red flag for Europe’s finance ministers

Varoufakis was finance minister in 2015 when his country was on the brink of monetary and fiscal abyss. With his counterparts Wolfgang Schäuble and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the motorcyclist, who likes to dress in a leather jacket, engaged in legendary verbal battles that only the closest pet enemies exchange. After a good five unsuccessful months in office, Varoufakis resigned because he did not want to support the austerity measures demanded by Europe, but also because he had become a red rag among his foreign counterparts who could no longer do anything for his country.







Varoufakis once said that he missed politicians’ ability to be persuaded by good arguments and to admit mistakes. It is all the more striking how forcefully he puts forward his positions. In his estimation, Greece’s impressive growth rates over the past two years are based solely on the increased national debt, which is sucking up imports without generating productive growth.

Greece ‘more bankrupt than ever’

“Greece is more indebted and more bankrupt than ever, but the financial markets are happy because the ECB guarantees them the repayment of their bonds”; because of the high yields on Greek government bonds, it’s a fantastic deal. At the same time, the Greek banks had parted with bad loans on a large scale, from which international fund buyers from tax havens enriched themselves. According to Varoufakis, if anyone benefits from the flow of money, it is only the Greek oligarchs, who made money from cartels and were in league with the liberal-conservative government.