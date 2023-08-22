Ex-fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Fyodor Shandor was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary

Fyodor Shandor, ex-fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was appointed the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary. The candidacy was approved by the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Peter Szijjártó, transmits Hungarian portal ATV.

The report says that Szijjarto put a ministerial countersignature under the document, while the decree of the President of the Republic will be published after the new ambassador arrives in Hungary to present his credentials to the head of state.

According to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, Shandor takes post of professor at Uzhgorod National University and after the start of a special military operation (SVO) he recovered to serve in the Ukrainian army.