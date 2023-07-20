KP: ex-fiance Sobchak Shustorovich bought Pugacheva’s favorite holiday home in Jurmala for ₽600 million

The ex-fiance of Ksenia Sobchak, the millionaire Alexander Shustorovich, bought the Marta mansion in Jurmala for 600 million rubles, which the singer Alla Pugacheva rented for the last seven years. About it informs KP.RU.

The prima donna is still resting in “Marta” with her husband and children, fleeing the Israeli heat in Latvia. Here, nearby lives her old friend Laima Vaikule.

The villa belonged to a good friend of Pugacheva, banker Viktor Krasovitsky. It includes a two-story residential building with a cinema hall and a winter garden, a spa center, a tennis court, a garage and a security room. The owner put it up for sale in 2016 and rented it out all this time, the price for a month of living was about 10 million rubles.

Shustorovich decided to buy the mansion in 2021, but the deal was stuck for two years due to litigation between the parties. But litigation did not affect the rest of Pugacheva and her family in any way, and, perhaps, nothing will change for them with the change of owner, since Primadonna has known Shustorovich for a long time.

Previously, former employees of the singer revealed how much she earned for participating in private events. Pugacheva’s concert costs from 500 thousand dollars (about 50 million rubles).