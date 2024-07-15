‘Reunion’ of ex-Ferrari drivers near Brescia at the Franciacorta kart track to witness the exploits of Robin ‘Ace’ Raikkonenthe firstborn of Kimi and his wife Minttu who is dominating the 2024 edition of the Rotax Max Challenge Switzerland (karting competition).

In addition to the ‘usual’ Gino Rosato, Robin’s godfather, he also stopped by Franciacorta to greet his former colleagues Maurizio Arrivabenea manager from Brescia who was team principal of Ferrari from 2015 to 2018 when the drivers in the Scuderia di Maranello box were Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

Robin caught two victories in the two days of competition and on Instagram Gino Rosato in the stories as always he couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm: “He raced in a league of his own, what a race”the words of Rosato who played on Robin’s middle name ‘Ace’ by writing ‘What a R-Ace’.