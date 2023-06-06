CBS News: ex-FBI officer Hanssen, convicted of spying for Russia, dies in the USA

Ex-employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States Robert Hanssen, who was a double agent and worked for the USSR and Russia, died in an American prison at the age of 79, informs CBS news channel.

He worked in American counterintelligence while collaborating with the USSR and Russia until he was arrested in February 2001 and sentenced to life in prison. Working in the department that was engaged in the search for spies, he “caught himself” for more than 20 years.

His work at the FBI gave him unfettered access to classified intelligence about the bureau’s counterintelligence operations. His revelations included details of US preparations for nuclear war and a secret eavesdropping tunnel under the Soviet embassy in Washington. In addition, he gave Russia a number of double agents who were later executed.

Hanssen died in prison in the United States at the age of 80.