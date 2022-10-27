A special DS 4 for F1 driver VER, when VER did not mean Verstappen but Jean-Éric Vergne.

Formula 1 drivers naturally have a first and last name, but in the sports world they are sometimes referred to by their race number or the first three letters of their last name. At least, most of the time. In Max Verstappen’s first period, his three-letter abbreviation was VES. This is because VER still belonged to someone who left the sport in 2015: Jean-Éric Vergne.

Jean-Eric Vergne

This French driver raced for Toro Rosso from 2012 to 2014, but failed to secure a seat in 2015. Again thanks to Verstappen by the way, but also thanks to Carlos Sainz (who got the seats for Toro Rosso in 2015). Vergne had nowhere else to go, so he moved to the Formula E. There he joined the DS Techeetah team in 2016. Obviously the showpiece of the then still relatively new PSA sub-brand DS. Vergne became champion in the sport twice in a row and still rides for DS. He is also an ambassador for the brand. Because you don’t exactly drive home in your FE car, Jean-Éric Vergne gets a nice perk of the job in the form of a custom DS 4 E-Tense.

DS 4 E-Tense for Jean-Eric Vergne

The basis is ‘just’ the DS 4 E-Tense 225 with the Performance Line package. That means a well-known Stellantis powertrain: a 1.6 liter petrol engine with PHEV drive, in this case good for – you guessed it – 225 hp. Anyway, you can also just buy it at the DS dealer. DS cannot send Jean-Éric Vergne out with a standard DS 4 that anyone can afford. The gray car is therefore somewhat ’embellished’ with black details. This makes the DS 4 a real two-tone color scheme, with a black roof and a black piece on the hood. Also, instead of the DS logo, the Vergne logo is on the hood. You can recognize the letters ‘JEV’ in it, which by the way is now the abbreviation instead of VER.

Beautiful

Well, the DS 4 is already quite a cool looking car, but the result of the special DS 4 E-Tense for Jean-Éric Vergne is actually pretty cool. The black lines as accents on the back and D-pillar may be a bit over the top, but otherwise Vergne can move in a beautiful crossover. Or is it a hatchback?

It remains with this one example and this DS 4 will be Jean-Éric Vergne’s daily transport. You could do worse.

