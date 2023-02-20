Morelia, Michoacán.- The immediate discharge of Edgar Urban Carbajal, who worked as coordinator of groups and Civil Guard Michoacán.

The request was made after it was revealed that carbajal was part of the circle security of the former first lady from Mexico, Angelica Riveraand their daughters during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto.

During his weekly press conference, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, governor of Michoacán reported on the withdrawal request to the Secretary of Public Security, Alfredo Ortega Reyes, who was already aware of the case.

Performance of Urban Carbajal in the Secretary of Public Security of Michoacán He had already given a lot to talk about, mainly because of the connections he could continue to have with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), as well as questions about his integrity to carry out his activities.

Ramírez Bedolla’s request was made after deputy Hirepan Maya Martínez of the Morena party publicly asked the Michoacán authorities to review the appointment of Urban Carbajal in December of last year.

This request was made after they were disseminated reports on his past and his connection to the previous administration and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).