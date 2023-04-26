La Spezia – Moving thelanding place for barges with LNG from Calata Malaspina to Molo Enel the opinion of Legambiente della Spezia and of the Posidonia Porto Venere Association does not change, which recently presented their observations against the request presented by Gnl Italia for a berth in the port of La Spezia for the truck loading service.

“We believe that the same issues highlighted with respect to the previous request concerned exist Calata Malaspinaactually aggravated by a greater intersection with container traffic – underline the two environmental associations – For these reasons we also declare ourselves strongly opposed to this new hypothesis, asking that it not be approved”.

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea will evaluate the comments which have arrived in recent days regarding the request for state concession of the Enel Pier to Gnl Italia, for the docking of the barges loaded with Lg coming from the Panigaglia regasification terminal. The first hypothesis, the landing at Calata Malaspina, had received criticism for its extreme proximity to the city centre. But even the Enel dock solution does not satisfy environmentalists.