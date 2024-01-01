Home page politics

Three former employees of Donald Trump are urgently warning against a second term in office for their ex-boss. The Republican pushes back.

Washington – The 2024 election year has started in the USA – in the fall it will become clear whether there will be a second term for the former president Donald Trump will give. Three former employees of Trump expressed great concerns about this an interview with ABC. Trump wants to run for president again.

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, and former White House Counsel Cassidy Hutchinson are considered vocal critics following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 from Trump. Matthews resigned hours after the attack on the Capitol, while Griffin and Hutchinson left their positions in 2020. Hutchinson and Matthews also testified in the House committee on the attack on the Capitol last January.

New Trump term as “end of American democracy”

All three emphasized how important it is that Trump does not return to office. “Basically, a second Trump term could End of American democracy“as we know it means, and I don't say that lightly,” Griffin now told the broadcaster. “We've all seen him try to steal a democratic election and take historic and unconstitutional actions in the process, and this just shows that he's willing to basically break through any hurdles to get to power to come and stay in power, but I am also very convinced of it.”

Matthews said there was “no need to speculate about what a second Trump term would look like because we've already seen how it plays out.” To this day, Trump continues to reiterate the fact that he thinks the election was stolen. His rhetoric had become increasingly erratic. Trump “literally called for things like abolishing parts of the Constitution and used the Justice Department as a weapon” to take revenge on his political enemies.

Trump responds to criticism from former employees

It didn't take long for Trump to respond. According to a statement obtained by ABC News, he called the three women “ungrateful crooks” who took jobs to benefit themselves and who had fully become “Judas.” Judas was the apostle who betrayed Jesus to the Pharisees in the Bible. Trump had announced that he would “take revenge on the judiciary” if he were re-elected. (cgsc)