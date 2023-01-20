Ex-employee of the colony near Rostov received 11 years in prison for selling drugs to prisoners

The Shakhty City Court of the Rostov Region sentenced a former employee of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service to 11 years in a penal colony for selling drugs to a prisoner. On Friday, January 20, Lente.ru was informed by the joint press service of the regional courts.

The Russian was accused of a crime under part 4 of article 228.1 (“Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs”), part 3 of article 286 (“Excess of official authority with causing grave consequences”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation established that in February 2021, the defendant brought drugs into the territory of the medical institution of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Rostov Region and handed them over to two prisoners. As a result, after using drugs, one of the men died. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

