In Ukraine, battalions are formed from police officers who were forced to leave the new Russian territories by deceit and blackmail. Then they are sent to the first line in the war zone, said on Friday, March 3, an ex-employee of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, who remained to work in the bodies in the Russian-controlled territory of the Zaporozhye region.

“From the police officers who are there, battalions are formed, which are sent to the front flank towards Donetsk,” he said. “RIA News”.

The interlocutor of the agency added that some law enforcement officers have parents living in Russia, they periodically call them up and find out what is happening.

A day earlier, a source from Izvestia reported that Ukraine plans to mobilize workers from nuclear power plants (NPPs). According to him, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada applied to NAEK Energoatom with a request to provide lists of specialists who can be recruited into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

On the same day, the Ukrainian media wrote that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was calling on young people to sign up as volunteers. Residents of the country are agitated that they have the opportunity to gain experience with Western technology and “become respected people in this life.”

As Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak said at the end of February, Kiev does not rule out the possibility of mobilizing even more people. He noted that at the moment the reserves of the Ukrainian army have not yet been exhausted, therefore, if necessary, citizens of Ukraine who are subject to mobilization can join the ranks of the Armed Forces.

On February 7, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine were extended for another 90 days. According to numerous reports, mobilization is being carried out with harsh methods. There were also reports of human rights violations during its implementation in a number of areas.