Wolfgang Clement is dead. The former Federal Minister of Economics and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia died early on Sunday morning with his family – his death does not leave Germany unaffected.

is dead. The former SPD -Politician was Minister of Economy under Gerhard Schröder and before Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia .

-Politician was Minister of Economy under and before . He left the SPD * in 2008 and has supported the FDP.

Update from September 28, 2:41 p.m .: Wolfgang Clement is in early Sunday morning Bonn deceased. There is still grief over the death of the former Federal Minister of Economics and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister deep. As it is said from the family circle, the 80-year-old died peacefully in his sleep in his house. In the summer was at Clement Lung cancer has been diagnosed.

The is considered one of his outstanding political achievements 2010 reform agendathat Clement was instrumental in getting along with. When Federal Minister for Economics and Labor Clement “contributed a lot to reconciling the necessary economic structural change and the needs of working people,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel * through her government spokesman Steffen Seibert Twitter notify. According to Merkel have he Germany “Great and lasting service rendered,” he pointed out with the Agenda 2010 social reform “The way out of high unemployment”.

Chancellor #Merkel on the death of Wolfgang #Clement: He has done our country great and lasting service. pic.twitter.com/xP0mGOom4L – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) September 27, 2020

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged in a letter of condolence Clements Life’s work and wrote to his widow Karin: “In all his offices, your husband has earned lasting merit across all party lines.” Not only did her husband SPD * politician with independent and sometimes uncomfortable points of view, Germany to make it sustainable, but “to the end he was a fighter for the social market economy“So Steinmeier continue.

Wolfgang Clement as “a defining figure in North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany”

Wolfgang Clements Death lets a murmur go through the German political landscape. From 2002 to 2005 was the native Bochum Federal Minister in the cabinet of Gerhard Schröder, before he was Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. His former Party comrade Otto Schily (SPD) he said DPA: “With him, Germany is losing one of the most impressive and intelligent politicians who always knew how to combine economic expertise and social commitment.”

While North Rhine-Westphalia current Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) Clement as a “formative figure of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany” also condoled CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer the relatives of the deceased Twitter:

We mourn Wolfgang #Clement. As Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, advocate of the social market economy and contentious social democrat, he made a decisive contribution to our country. Our thanks go to him for this. Our thoughts and compassions go with his family and friends. – A. Kramp-Karrenbauer (@akk) September 27, 2020

Wolfgang Clement can look back on an eventful life: was for 38 years Clement Social Democrat with party membership, because he joined the party in 1970. As the son of a builder, he studied law, but then became a journalist at the Westphalian Rundschau. When him in 1981 SPD veteran Hans-Jürgen Wischnewski in the name of Willy Brandts asks SPD spokesman to become, Clement visits the former Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Johannes Rau, and lets him explain what it’s like to sit on the Presidium with Brandt, Schmidt and Wehner – the relationship between the three luminaries was known to be more than tense at the time. But Clement takes over the post of SPD spokesman until almost the end of the Bundestag election campaign 1986/87.

Neither wanted on his advice Party leader Brandt yet Chancellor candidate Rau resign in the election campaign, which is why Clement himself left. He moved with his family Hamburg and became editor-in-chief of Hamburger Morgenpost. Two years later does Rau Clement to the boss of State Chancellery in Düsseldorf, later he becomes Minister of Economics and himself Prime Minister of NRW. He would like to develop his federal state into “number 1” – and his reputation as a doer continues until after Berlin around. So he finally moved into the cabinet of Gerhard Schröder one – the ARD Has Clement In retrospect, I once said: “I’ve just been very lucky in life.”

Clement has polarized throughout his life. After he had alienated himself more and more from the SPD as a party over the years, he drew the conclusion in 2008: After 38 years he resigned from the SPD from – and from then on advertised for them FDP. He always remained true to his personal principles – so condoled SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans on Sunday as follows: “He was a doer with whom it was not always easy. Its straightforwardness deserves all respect. We are sad.”

From 1998 to 2002 Clement was North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister, from 2002 to 2005 Federal Minister for Economics and Labor under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. He had lung cancer, which was discovered in the summer. In 2008 he left the SPD and supported the FDP without appearing politically.

With Wolfgang Clement, our country is losing a great patriot who was not concerned with ideology but with jobs and people. As Minister of Economics and Labor, he helped ensure that the necessary economic reforms finally take place. – Peter Altmaier (@peteraltmaier) September 27, 2020

“With Wolfgang Clement our country loses a great patriot who was not concerned with ideology but with jobs and people. As Minister of Economics and Labor, he helped ensure that the necessary Economic reforms finally achieved “, tweeted the current Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU).

Wolfgang Clement is dead: “I got to know him as a man of honor and advisor”

Also FDP leader Christian Lindner said: “The FDP mourns Wolfgang Clement. When Social liberal he was committed to social advancement, work and growth throughout his life. I have come to appreciate him personally as a man of honor and advisor. We think of his wife Karin and his family. “

Johannes Vogel, General Secretary of the FDP NRW and member of the FDP federal executive committee, said: “A great North Rhine-Westphalian and real social liberal is dead – that is very sad. My condolences to his relatives and loved ones! Our country owes a lot to him – the Agenda 2010 and much more!”

Gerhard Schröder raved about Wolfgang Clement

When Clement turned 80 on July 7, 2020, the former said Chancellor Schröder (SPD) of the dpa: “Wolfgang Clement has made a difference politically, in North Rhine-Westphalia as well as at the federal level. “

The former chancellor continued: "I gave it to him highly creditedthat he gave up the office of Prime Minister in 2002 and accepted the post of Federal Minister for Economics and Labor in my cabinet. "