In Italy, after weeks of political crisis, ex-central bank chief Mario Draghi took over the post of head of government. President Sergio Mattarella swore in on Saturday in Rome the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) as the new Prime Minister. The new government team was then sworn in in the Quirinal Palace, the official residence of the President. It consists of politicians from left and right parties as well as non-party experts. The 73-year-old Draghi presented his cabinet list on Friday.

With Draghi’s arrival, a government crisis that had blocked the country in the middle of the corona pandemic since January ends. The ex-currency guardian succeeds the non-party lawyer Giuseppe Conte (56), who had led a center-left alliance for almost a year and a half.

The new government is the third in the current legislative period since 2018 – and the 67th government of the Italian Republic. According to media reports, the cabinet will hold its first meeting on Saturday.

On Friday evening, Draghi finally accepted the government contract at a meeting with President Mattarella. The new politician had previously made a reservation. For around ten days he explored whether he could count on a majority in parliament.

To secure his power base, Draghi brought 15 representatives from almost all major parties into the cabinet. Only the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (brothers of Italy) have announced a clear opposition. Eight departments will be headed by experts in the future. Daniele Franco is likely to play an important role as Minister of Finance; up to now he was General Manager at the Italian central bank Banca d’Italia.

The government team also includes several key actors from the failed previous government, such as Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio from the Five Star Movement and Health Minister Roberto Speranza from the small left party Liberi e Uguali (Free and Equal).

Only eight of the 23 ministerial posts went to women. Overall, the five-star movement is most strongly represented. With over 30 percent, it is also the largest force in parliament. The Social Democrats (PD), the conservative Forza Italia (FI) led by Silvio Berlusconi and the right-wing Lega led by Matteo Salvini were also considered. Matteo Renzi’s splinter party Italia Viva, which brought down Conte’s coalition in mid-January when it left, is also represented again.

Draghi is known internationally as the “euro savior”

Salvini and Berlusconi wished the government success even before they were sworn in: they would get to work immediately. PD chief Nicola Zingaretti assured that the government was supported “with loyalty and conviction”. According to the Ansa news agency, the politician and head of the women’s association, Isa Maggi, criticized the “missed opportunity” for more equality.

Draghi is known internationally as the “euro savior” because he was able to stabilize the common currency during the euro crisis at the head of the central bank ECB in 2012, also through power words and a policy of easy money.

The old alliance had burst in the dispute over the use of over 200 billion euros in EU aid in the Corona crisis. The plan for this had been delayed. Politicians and experts warned that Italy could go away empty-handed. The economic power of the country with a population of 60 million collapsed by around nine percent in 2020. Dealing with the corona aid is one of Draghi’s most urgent tasks.

Draghi still has questions of confidence in the two-chamber parliament. The Senate and House of Representatives are expected to vote next Wednesday. The majorities are considered secured. The government is already in office beforehand and is allowed to begin its work. (dpa)