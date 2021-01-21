Former EA executive Peter Moore has returned to the game industry, joining engine maker Unity as senior vice president of Sports and Live Entertainment.

Moore announced the news on Twitter.

Hardly the biggest news of the day, but I? M delighted to announce that I? Ve joined the incredibly-talented team at @ unity3d as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment. Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come … – Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 20, 2021

Moore’s career in video games began at Sega, where he worked to launch the Dreamcast in North America. He later joined Microsoft to work on the Xbox, displaying tattoos of Halo 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4 during E3 announcements. The video below shows the Halo 2 E3 2004 demo during which Moore showed off his Halo 2 release date tattoo.

And here’s the Grand Theft Auto 4 coming to Xbox 360 announcement tattoo reveal from 2006:

In July 2007, Moore joined EA to work on its sports division, spearheading the explosive growth of the FIFA franchise. Moore left EA in February 2017 to work at his boyhood club, Liverpool as CEO, but left that post in August 2020. During Moore’s time at Liverpool, the club won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In joining Unity, Moore links up once again with ex-EA boss John Riccitiello, who is current CEO of Unity.