Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

Did Vladimir Putin anger China’s Xi? This is the view of a former US ambassador. It’s about nuclear weapons again.

MOSCOW – Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has caused quite a stir. McFaul claimed on Sunday (March 26) that Russian President Vladimir Putin humiliated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. “Both Putin and Lukashenko humiliated Xi. Don’t forget that Lukashenko just completed a fancy state visit to China. Xi was just in Moscow. I can’t imagine this decision being well received in Beijing,” McFaul wrote on Twitter.

Putin is said to have snubbed Xi with a nuclear weapons plan

The reason for the diplomat’s thesis is the planned stationing of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putn and Xi had agreed that no nuclear warheads would be deployed outside their national territories. With the new agreement, Vladimir Putin has now snubbed Xi. McFaul also referred to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s recent visit to China, during which he discussed the war in Ukraine with Xi Jinping.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping greet each other with a handshake. © Alexey Maishev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

China, one of Russia’s key allies, has long remained neutral on the Ukraine war and in February presented a proposal for a ceasefire and peace talks. For a long time, Beijing did not call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an invasion. However, China has repeatedly emphasized its “borderless” partnership with Russia.

Xi’s China has long been neutral in the Ukraine war

China demands that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be preserved; However, Beijing does not explain exactly what this means for the areas occupied by Russia in Ukraine. In any case, China has not yet explicitly called for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

China also repeatedly emphasizes its close partnership with Russia. But despite these close ties, Putin appears to have disregarded the joint statement with China. (mse)