Er should not eat the lamb liver. Fritz Keller knows that very well. But she lures him. The landlord, who lovingly takes care of his guests at the four tables in the small, traditional dining room and seems to be a good friend of the former DFB president, finally recommends them. Keller, himself the owner of a Michelin-star restaurant in the neighboring town, allows himself to be persuaded, but asks for the smallest possible bite on an extra plate. Of course, the portion is not that small. The rest of the table should help themselves and eat for the health of the winegrower. The landlord hadn’t promised too much.

Fritz Keller is the king of the Kaiserstuhl. On the drive through the small mountains northwest of Freiburg, he greets every second car and briefly takes his hand off the steering wheel of his Tesla. He really has something of a waving king, only that he drives his electric carriage himself. In the restaurant he says hello to all the guests. During the conversation in his winery, he spots a group in front of the door. He fidgets restlessly in his chair, hurries out to his people, greets the men in their mid-forties who are just about to set off on their wine hike with bottles and functional clothing. He likes to live, he likes to have fun and he likes people. Most.

He doesn’t like some people at all, especially three. Their surnames are Koch, Curtius and Osnabrugge. He lists his opponents from his short DFB time himself, he calls them blockers. The time as DFB President, the intrigues, the fling could have broken someone like him. “I was too credulous, I gave too much trust,” he says in retrospect. He doesn’t seem bitter. He has his Kaiserstuhl. Sometimes he calls it paradise.



During the interview he wears a hooded sweater that is a little tight on the stomach but is supposed to communicate how relaxed he is. One gets the impression that he doesn’t really want to go after the DFB. He allows himself to be asked, then begins to tell stories and then inevitably hands them out. He reports on the DFB employees with their company cars: They were surprised when they found out that they had to pay the company car allowance themselves and not the employer. Or about the bills that were not allowed to be checked and instead ended up in a poison cupboard. Then there was the head of the IT committee, who was in his mid-70s and couldn’t even find the shift key on the keyboard. Or the warehouse full of fan articles that didn’t appear in any inventory.







“What arrogance?”

The conditions in the financial sector were “disastrous”. “Every kiosk is closed there,” he fumes. “It’s just medieval in terms of structure.” He talks about his experiences: If there were tax problems, the president went to politicians and sorted them out: “What kind of arrogance is that? This means that the legal system is not taken seriously. Everyone is equal before the law, even the DFB.”