RIA: ex-deputy Sokolov was suspected of setting fire to a restaurant in Yaroslavl

Former city deputy Dmitry Sokolov is suspected of setting fire to a restaurant in the center of Yaroslavl, where a woman was injured. Previously, Sokolov was expelled from the United Russia party for an accident while intoxicated. This is reported by RIA News with reference to a source in the regional security forces.

It is noted that late in the evening of October 30, the summer veranda of the Square restaurant on Pervomaisky Boulevard caught fire. The fire area was 60 square meters. The regional Investigative Directorate of Russia told the agency about one victim – a visitor born in 1986.

The agency’s source in the region’s emergency services said that, according to preliminary data, an unidentified object with a flammable liquid was thrown into the room. “Former deputy of the Yaroslavl municipality Dmitry Sokolov is suspected of arson,” he said, adding that the suspect was detained.

It was previously reported that the victim was hospitalized with second and third degree burns. In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Article 167 (“Deliberate destruction or damage to property”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Later, he was transferred to the investigative authorities of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, where the case was reclassified under Part 3 of Article 30, paragraphs “a”, “e” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a generally dangerous way”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation .