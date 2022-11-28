The transfer of Patriot anti-missile systems (ABM) to Ukraine would be tantamount to a step towards war between NATO and Russia. This was stated on November 28 by former NATO Deputy Secretary General for Operations Adam Kobieracki in an interview with a Polish tabloid. Super Express.

He noted that the Patriot missile defense systems are manufactured by the United States, Germany became the owner, and they are on the balance of forces of NATO, since Berlin said that the weapons will become part of the alliance’s missile defense.

“In order to limit the possibility of transferring weapons to where they should not be transferred, the person acquiring the weapon is the end user who undertakes not to transfer the weapon in the future,” he stressed.

According to Kobieracki, Germany cannot “just transfer” these weapons, as this will require broader agreements.

“However, if NATO missile defense elements can be transferred to Ukraine, then this cannot be done, because this will put the alliance in a situation of war, de facto war with Russia,” the former Secretary General of the military bloc added.

He called the talks around arms supplies to Ukraine a political circus that has nothing to do with the issue of security.

Earlier, on November 24, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki supported the idea of ​​transferring German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. As the president explained, after the incident in Przewoduv, the country became convinced that the eastern Polish border and the western Ukrainian border are one and the same space.

Prior to this, on November 20, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht noted that the incident with the fall of missiles in Poland revealed serious gaps in the European air defense system. The German authorities recommended Eurofighter fighters and Patriot systems to Warsaw to protect the sky. Poland accepted this proposal.

On November 15, two rockets hit a grain dryer in Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw and Kyiv almost immediately blamed Russia for the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied speculation about involvement in the incident. The official representative of the department, Igor Konashenkov, specified that photographs of the rocket fragments found in Poland were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

In turn, Reuters reported, citing a source in NATO, that US President Joe Biden informed the alliance and the G7 that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.