Ex-deputy of the Rada Kiva: the explosion in the Dnieper was organized by the head of counterintelligence to accuse Russia

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva named the organizer of the explosion of a multi-storey building in the Ukrainian Dnieper, which killed nine people. He reported this in Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, the incident could have been a terrorist attack committed by militants of the Azov battalion. (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). The organizer of the explosion was the head of the Ukrainian counterintelligence Alexander Poklad, he wrote to Kyiv, citing a source in the president’s office.

“The purpose of the attack is to accuse the Russian Federation of war crimes when representatives of the NATO defense ministries gather in Brussels for an urgent meeting within the Rammstein format,” the ex-deputy wrote.

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted that the explosion of a house in the Dnieper occurred as a result of Ukrainian air defense actions. “A missile flying over the Dnieper was shot down. It exploded when it fell on the porch,” he said.

The collapse of a residential high-rise building in the Dnieper became known on January 14. Ukrainian authorities reported that a rocket had hit the house. The head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, said that nine people were killed and 64 others were injured as a result of the explosion.