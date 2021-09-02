The idea of ​​renaming Ukraine into Rus-Ukraine is fraught with a split in society: for example, one part of it will identify itself as Ukrainians, and the other as Ukrainian-Rusyns. This was announced on Thursday, September 2, by the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Alexander Doniy.

He noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was chosen as a “centrist project” against two nationalisms – Ukrainian and Russian. Nevertheless, in the current conditions, the concept of centrism is defined by Kiev independently.

“On the whole, the idea of ​​renaming Ukraine to Rus-Ukraine is unworkable. Because a return to the past, and not a step into the future, does not even require any discussion. Moreover, this idea is not unifying, but schismatic, because thanks to it, someone will present themselves as Ukrainian, and someone as Ukrainian-Rusyn, ”reads the article of the Ukrainian politician published by Glavred.

Doniy drew attention to the fact that the historical past is ambiguous, and the very attempt to change the self-identification of Ukraine in this regard is also dangerous because Russia is a “joint formation with Russia.”

On August 31, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, the press secretary of the Kiev delegation in the contact group on Donbass, Aleksey Arestovich, said that the brand of “Russians” should be taken away from Russia. According to him, Ukraine is Russia itself, while Russia “with a stretch can claim” this title. So he substantiated the need to rename the country to Rus-Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response to such a statement, proposed to rename Ukraine to Ukrus.

In addition, the internationally wanted journalist Ayder Muzhdabaev made a proposal to rename the Crimean cities. According to him, the previous Ukrainian authorities did not do this due to their fear of Russia.