Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yevgeny Muraev, on the air of the NASH TV channel, said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is responsible for high gas prices for residents of the country.

“I don’t want to call idiots in power idiots and really say how it will end,” he said.

In addition, Muraev pointed out that now the Ukrainian gas storage facilities are half empty, and by the end of the year the country needs to pump about 10 billion cubic meters more. He also stressed that at the moment the gas price has already exceeded $ 800.

“And you can ask a question to Naftogaz, Zelensky, Shmygal – what did they think? Why are we going to buy now at a price that will bring our entire industry and population to their knees, ”the politician was indignant.

He recalled that Russia offered Ukraine to sign a direct contract, according to which the cost of gas was $ 175 per thousand cubic meters, but the Kiev authorities refused and are now forced to buy gas at the current price plus overpayments. Muraev added that such a decision leads to the fact that the Ukrainian industry is losing its competitive advantage due to expensive resources. The ex-parliamentarian cited Germany for comparison, which pays € 220 for gas.

Earlier, on August 19, the former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov told how the country is paying for the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky about “dirty Russian gas.” According to him, the harsh statements of Kiev, and then the corresponding position of the Ukrainian leader, led to the fact that Ukraine became the only European state that refused a long-term gas contract with Russia, and is now forced to buy it at a market price, which reached almost a thousand dollars per cubic meter. …

He is confident that the difficult gas situation that Ukraine has got into is related to the low competence of the country’s government and the leadership of Naftogaz.

On August 31, Zelenskiy, at a meeting with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Grenholm in Washington, said that the “dirtiest in the world” Russian gas is caused by methane emissions during its extraction, as well as “corruption, blackmail and manipulation” by the Kremlin.

At the same time, on September 4, the former Minister of Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Kucherenko, admitted that an energy catastrophe could await Ukraine in a few months. According to him, the country will have to buy two-thirds of its gas needs at market prices, but this is not included in its budget.

In turn, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Lieutenant General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Gennady Moskal is confident that if the Ukrainian authorities fail to agree with Russia on gas supplies, then Kiev will be forced to switch to firewood and straw.