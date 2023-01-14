A few days ago the summons of his wife to prison for a “last goodbye” and an audio broadcast by BBC in which Alireza Akbari accused himself of having obtained secret information thanks to: “perfume and T-shirts” had led to fear, or to understand, that there would soon be an execution. And today Iran announced that it has executed an Iranian-British citizen who once worked for a ministry of its own. This was announced by judicial sources, confirmed by the Iranian news agency Mizan, associated with the country’s judiciary, which speaks of hanging. It didn’t say when, just that it happened. However, it is rumored that he was executed after his wife’s visit.

Alireza Akbari had been Deputy Minister of Defense in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and has no longer had operational roles within the administration for many years. Iran had accused Akbari, without offering evidence, of being a spy for the British intelligence agency MI-6. Indeed he was considered in Iran a “key spy” due to the “importance of his position”, even as “one of the most important infiltrators in the sensitive and strategic centers of the country”.