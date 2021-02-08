A Moscow court sentenced Alexander Mordovets, former deputy director of Spetsstroy of the Russian Federation, head of the operational headquarters for the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome, to 13.5 years in a strict regime colony, having found him guilty of abuse of office and accepting a bribe in the amount of 32 million rubles.

In addition, by a court decision, he will not be able to hold positions in the civil service and in local self-government bodies for six years and was deprived of the military rank of colonel in reserve.

In addition, the defendant must pay a fine of 97,144,710 rubles, according to TASS…

Mordovets served as Deputy Director of Spetsstroy from 2014 to 2016.

As established by the investigation and the court, the general director of the Stroimonolit-14 company handed over 32 million rubles to Mordovets for help in concluding lucrative contracts for the construction of cosmodrome facilities.

The company received budget money, but did not work it out and went bankrupt. As a result, the state suffered more than 120 million rubles of damage.

The head of Stroimonolita-14 was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony.