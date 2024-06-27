The Times: fugitive ex-Russian deputies are preparing a terror plan for the NATO summit

Former Russian MPs who fled the country are preparing a terrorist plan to destabilize Russia by force. They plan to present it at the NATO summit in Washington, writes the British business newspaper The Times.

The plan to “overthrow the Kremlin” consists of seven points

As noted in the newspaper’s material, the “shadow parliament”, consisting of more than 60 former Russian deputies who previously worked in the State Duma, met this week in Warsaw to discuss a seven-point plan to “overthrow the Kremlin.” The ex-deputies called on NATO to support them.

The strategy, known as the “Victory Plan”, includes appeals to the West for support [действий по дестабилизации обстановки]including calls for expanding the sanctions regime and increasing arms supplies to Ukraine The Times

We are talking about crimes such as attempts on government officials and attempts to change power through the use of force. These proposals are expected to be presented at the 75th NATO summit, which will be held in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The publication clarifies that among the ex-deputies involved in the development of the plan is Ilya Ponomarev (included in the register of foreign agents and the list of extremists and terrorists of Rosfinmonitoring), and the parliamentarians themselves are associated with the “Freedom of Russia” legion (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) and the “National Republican Army” (NRA), which previously took responsibility for the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg that claimed the life of military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin).

The National Republican Army is also suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack against journalist and public figure Daria Dugina. Her car was blown up on the Mozhaisk highway in the Moscow region on the evening of August 20, 2022.

Criminal cases were previously opened against Ponomarev, including treason

Fugitive State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev was elected in 2007 and 2011 on the list of A Just Russia and left Russia in 2014 after a criminal case was opened for embezzlement. First he went to the USA, then to Ukraine, where he received Ukrainian citizenship. Earlier, Ponomarev spoke about his involvement in the bombing of Dugina’s car. According to him, this terrorist attack, “like many other direct guerrilla actions,” was carried out by the NRA. Then Ponomarev said that members of the NRA signed a cooperation agreement with the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

The Russian Foreign Ministry considers Ponomarev involved in the riots at Makhachkala airport at the end of October last year.

In the implementation of the next destructive action, a direct and key role was assigned to the criminal Kyiv regime, which, in turn, acted through the hands of notorious Russophobes who settled there Maria Zakharovarepresentative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In February 2024, the FSB confirmed that several criminal cases had been opened against Ponomarev. The federal body noted that they documented the crimes committed by the ex-deputy, and they are classified as treason in the form of switching to the enemy’s side and calls for terrorist activities.