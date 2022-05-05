Weeks later she reveals that she has been kicked out of the program: “I was slandered, here’s the truth”

Ex dame of Men and Women reveals that she has been expelled from the editorial office thus revealing the truth about the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Elena Scielzo as well as a former lady of the female parterre of the Throne Over weeks after her departure from the dating show, she revealed what really happened to her behind the scenes.

The woman, after having had a brief date with Biagio, seemed to have decided to unexpectedly abandon the program. At first, viewers had thought of an estrangement due to personal issues.

The reasons why the former dame has actually left the program are completely different from what everyone expected. The latter in fact, she thus revealed that she was expelled from the editorial office and in a second victim moment of a slander.

Men and women, ex-lady expelled from the program: “I was slandered”

Elena Scielzo interviewed by Fralof for MoreWoman explained what really happened behind the scenes of the show before it was dropped. Unexpectedly, Elena is yet another lady who reveals some editorial attitudes that are not always positive.

“Many people contact me on social networks asking me to return to the broadcast. Because I’m no longer a Men and women? I think this question should be asked to the editorial staff. I think the cause is a recording of which the pieces were then cut, where I was called into question by Maria to have my say on the words that Biagio had said to a woman at the studio center.”Explains Elena.

The former lady then stated: “I was attackedmoreover, due to the fact that all the outfits that I put on the broadcast were given to me by someone, to do sponsorship. I made it clear in the broadcast that 90% of what I was wearing was from Zara. Qhis editorial team was able to verify this, because every time the garments I wore were ironed by their tailor’s shop. Then, after Biagio’s attacks, Armando also intervened, confirming that in Naples there were rumors of my connection with a man. All lies ”.

In the end, Elena Scielzo explained his abandonment: “I was very upset, because knowing my innocence. C.I opened what they said it was just a big slander. And that’s what I wrote to my broadcast contact person when the recording ended “

“When I went back to the dressing room I burst into tears, because it made me sick to have been the object of slander. And then always in the registration that has been deletedGianni also intervened on their behalf. D.I admit that now perhaps he understood why I had never kissed anyone “.