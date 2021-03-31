The corona special advisor to the former US president reports in an interview about an unpleasant call that she is said to have received from Donald Trump.

Washington, DC – Even at the beginning of the corona pandemic in the USA, they were among the central figures: Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx stood as special advisers at the side of former US President Donald Trump and were supposed to provide their epidemiological expertise. That the relationship between the ex-president and his advisors can be described as anything but harmonious was finally made clear by an interview that Birx gave to the US television broadcaster CNN had given at the weekend.

Donald Trump: Adviser reports on “very unpleasant conversation” with the ex-president

There, the 64-year-old reports, among other things, that she drew the anger of the former US president when she underlined the danger of the corona virus in an interview last year. “That was a difficult time because everyone in the White House was upset about the interview and the clarity with which I spoke about the pandemic,” Birx told CNN.

According to Birx, Donald Trump in particular is said to have been very angry about the statements of his advisor. “The President called me. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear, ”said the doctor. When asked whether she was threatened by Donald Trump, Birx simply replied: “I would say it was a very unpleasant conversation.”

Trump: Consultant appalled by disinfectant proposal – “Think about it every day”

Birx spoke to the television station in an interview in mid-March ABC about Donald Trump’s corona policy and stated that there was one moment in particular that was still bothering her: At a press conference in the White House, the ex-president spoke openly about the possibility of disinfecting people as a prevention against corona infection splash. The subsequent media criticism – even if the president later relativized his statement – hit not only Trump, but also Birx, who was present during the press conference and left the statements of the then US president uncommented.

“You could see how extremely uncomfortable I felt in this situation,” explains the doctor. “To be frank, I didn’t know how to deal with this situation. I still think about it every day, ”continued Birx.

Donal Trump rumbles against ex-advisor – “Two self-promoters who want to rewrite history”

After this CNN-Interview from the weekend, however, Donald Trump once again made a sweeping blow against his former advisors. “I think it’s time about Dr. Fauci and Dr. To speak to Birx, two self-promoters who want to rewrite history to cover up their bad instincts and flawed advice, which fortunately I have almost always overturned, “said the former US president in a statement issued on Monday.

Donald Trump rejects allegations from “terrible” adviser

Looking at Deborah Birx, Trump read in his statement: “Dr. Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I rarely listened to her advice. ”However, the former US President denies that there was an“ unpleasant ”phone call between him and Birx.

The 64-year-old left the White House’s Corona task force at her own request in January 2021. The doctor previously received criticism after it became known that Birx had celebrated Thanksgiving with a total of three generations from two households, although she publicly urged Americans to limit the celebrations to their own household. Fauci also acts as chief medical advisor under US President Biden. (fd)

