Former cooperative members of the Cruz Azul cement plantburned during the early hours of Saturday patrols of the National Guard and the Attorney General of the Republic.

The Security elements they were carrying out a search in the municipality of Tulla de Allende and were attacked, in addition to being illegally held in the Cruz Azul cement plant.

The incident originated with agents of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the National Guard, which entered the home of a manager of the Cruz Azul plant, which led to the arrival of ex-cooperativists to the place.

Fact that occurred in a round of the Security elements who were attacked and illegally held by members of the cement plant.

The responsible attacked members of the corporationdetained three people as well as the security elements who were beaten and fled from the place.

