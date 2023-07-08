Zelensky said that the ex-commanders of “Azov” Prokopenko and Palamar returned to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a number of military men who were released last year and were in Turkey returned to the country, including ex-commanders of the Azov brigade. (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). His message leads TASS.

In the published video, Zelensky meets with the military and boards the plane with them. “We are returning home from Turkey and returning our heroes home,” the video was captioned. It is indicated that among the military there is the former commander of Azov Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, known under the call sign Kalina, and the ex-commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Volynsky (call sign Volyn).

A photograph of Zelensky with the military in the cabin was also published.

In September 2022, Prokopenko, Palamar and Volynsky, among others, were exchanged for the Russian military. According to the terms of the agreement, they were in Turkey at that time.