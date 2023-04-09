Home page politics

Stephanie Munk

Finland is part of NATO and Russia is threatening “countermeasures”. Ex-Colonel Kiesewetter sees the opposite coming: Putin will return to the negotiating table.

Brussels/Moscow – Finland is now part of NATO: This is probably one of the most far-reaching geopolitical consequences of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. With the official accession of the Baltic state on Tuesday (April 4), NATO’s external border with Russia will more than double.

Finland joining NATO: forced Russia to take “countermeasures”?

It wasn’t long before Putin threatened countermeasures: “The expansion of NATO is an attack on our security and on Russia’s national interests,” he had his spokesman Dmitry Peskov tell the world that same day. Russia was forced to “take countermeasures”. The Russian state TV is already saying that after its attack on Ukraine, Russia should now also liberate the Finnish “fraternal people”..

How seriously should such threats be taken? For the former Bundeswehr Colonel Roderich Kiesewetter, it is the well-known strategies of the Kremlin that Putin is now resorting to again: “Putin always works with fear,” says today’s CDU member of the Bundestag in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. “He kept making threats, but nothing ever happened.” Even after Finland joined NATO, “nothing was to be taken from Russia’s threat”.

Ex-General and CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter

Kiesewetter on the Kremlin’s threat: “Germany has finally understood”

The German government has also slowly understood that Putin’s threats should not be believed, “not even his constant nuclear threats,” said Kiesewetter, who was formerly president of the German reservists’ association.

According to the ex-colonel, who worked for NATO for six years, among other things, Putin’s biggest concern is not NATO, but developments in his own country: “Putin is not afraid of NATO, but of the liberal and democratic ones Movements in Russia and neighboring countries.”

Ukraine war: Putin will return to the negotiating table

Kiesewetter also explains that NATO is currently stronger than ever, and that this is also the right way to deal with Russia: “Putin only understands the language of strength. And he gradually sees that his strategy of threats is not working and that he is dealing with a strong Ukraine, supported by the EU and NATO states.” Russia will sooner or later get this in matters Ukraine war bring back to the negotiating table, the CDU politician is sure. (smu)