Ex-Colonel of the SBU Starikov: Russia dealt a massive blow to the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia launched a massive attack on the air defense system and military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by ex-Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov on his YouTube-channel.

According to him, military bases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also attacked. Starikov believes that Russian troops carried out a classic operation with the aim of overloading the Ukrainian air defense system. “Russia launched a strike with the goal of knocking out our missiles to anti-aircraft missile systems and hunting our air defense system to destroy it,” he said.

Earlier, the commander of the Ukrainian joint forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev, said that Ukraine’s mobile air defense systems were running out of ammunition. He stressed that Russian troops want to exhaust the country's air defense system.

From December 30 to January 5, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 41 group and one massive attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces targets, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that decision-making centers, facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals and fuel bases were attacked.