The former head coach of the Serbian tennis team Bogdan Obradovic on Sunday, January 16, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the situation around the world’s first racket Novak Djokovic as a struggle of polar opinions.

“I liked it the most, I don’t like it when there is general hysteria and when people don’t think critically, I just liked the capacious phrase of one journalist: take root, boy,” he said.

Obradovic emphasized that whether or not to get vaccinated is “everyone’s business”, but he said there is a difference between an ordinary person and “a great one like Novak”.

“I don’t know if he will continue to stick to his line, but he probably will. This will not end, because this is a struggle – a struggle in the world of polar opinions, ”the ex-coach said.

According to the former coach of the Serbian national team, the debate about the need for vaccination is furious, long and endless. He emphasized that the episode with Djokovic will not remain in people’s memory as a precedent. It’s good if the athlete is lowered home alive, Obradovic said.

“It is clear to everyone that this case no longer has anything to do with sports, this is pure politics. Notice that whenever there has been change in the world, it has been a minority who have created it. It is a grain of sand in the sea of ​​a totalitarian system that will do its best to survive and take root. Like the forces of evil that never give up easily. Novak is a pure light, many people worry about him. Support Novak! he concluded.

The first time the Australian authorities canceled Djokovic’s visa was on January 5 due to an error in the entry request. The athlete flew to participate in the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pointed out that the country has equal and undeniable rules for entry. Djokovic was held in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne for several days after his visa was cancelled. The athlete was released on January 10 by a court decision, which considered the cancellation of the visa unreasonable.

The tennis player himself said on January 12 that the human factor caused an error in his documents. According to him, the “no” checkbox was erroneously ticked when asked if he had traveled to other countries in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia.

On January 14, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked the visa of the Serbian tennis player, but Djokovic’s lawyers filed an appeal, its consideration in the Federal Court of Australia was postponed until January 16. The athlete until this moment will live in a hotel for migrants. If he refuses, Djokovic could be deported and banned from entering Australia for three years.