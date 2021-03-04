Former coach of “Spartak” Oleg Romantsev told how he feels in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery, writes “Sport-Express»On Thursday, March 4th.

According to Romantsev, he was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward. He noted the professionalism of the doctors and the work of the hospital staff, and also said that a TV was installed in his ward and now he can watch football. At the same time, it is impossible to visit the coach because of the quarantine introduced in the hospital, so he maintains contact with family and friends only by phone.

“I am constantly in touch with my wife, granddaughter Alina. Valery Gazzaev (football coach, State Duma deputy – Ed.) And Mikhail Gershkovich (Soviet football player, coach – Ed.) Called, the doctors with whom he worked in “Spartak” and the national team – Yuri Vasilkov, Zurab Ordzhonikidze. Everyone offered help, asked what was needed. Thanks to them. But for now, I have everything. And the most important thing is the attention of doctors, ”he said.

Romantsev said that the process of postoperative recovery is currently underway, then the doctors will make a decision about his further stay in the hospital.

Romantsev’s hospitalization became known on March 2. It was reported that the patient was diagnosed with a heart attack. Doctors assessed Romantsev’s condition as moderate.

Oleg Romantsev is a Soviet footballer who played as a defender. The specialist, together with Spartak, won eight championship titles. In addition, the red and white under his leadership became three-time Russian Cup winners.

Romantsev was named the coach of the year in Russia eight times by the Russian Football Union.