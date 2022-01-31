Former Lokomotiv football club coach Yuri Semin noted the “considerable role” of fans in the final of the Australian Open tennis tournament on January 30, in which Russian Daniil Medvedev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal fought for victory.

“It was an amazing finale! Nadal’s victory was influenced by many different factors. Of course, Australian fans have played a significant role today. The fans were clearly on the side of the Spaniard. In such big matches, the atmosphere strongly influences tennis players. But it’s impossible to say that Danya lost only because of the fans, ”he said in an interview with“Sport-Express“.

Semin added that after such difficult matches, the main thing for an athlete is rest and full recovery.

“Medvedev has invested a lot in this final today. It will take him a long time to recover,” the football coach summed up.

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final with a score of 6:2, 7:6, 4:6, 4:6, 5:7 on Sunday, January 30.

After the defeat, Medvedev admitted that after five and a half hours it was hard to talk about the game and congratulated Rafa. He admired the game of the opponent and added that he “just tried to play tennis.”

For 35-year-old Nadal, the victory at the Australian Open was the second in his career. In total, he has 21 Grand Slam victories: 13 at Roland Garros, four at the US Open and two at Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open for the second time in a row. In the 2021 final, he lost to Serb Novak Djokovic.