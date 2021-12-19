Former CIA officer and screenwriter for The Americans, Joe Weisberg believes that US views on relations with Moscow have not changed since the Cold War, when Americans saw themselves as “good victims of an immoral opponent.” He wrote about this on Saturday, December 18, in his column in The Washington Post…

According to him, the attitude towards Russia as an “empire of evil” testifies to the double worldview that has always been adhered to in Washington.

“We were the good guys and I was one of the good guys. I wasn’t the only one who looked at the world through this lens, ”he said.

Over time, however, he realized that such views of the USSR were greatly simplified. According to him, after working for the CIA, the columnist realized how much the Soviet special services resembled the American ones. Although, the ex-CIA officer explained, the Russians also had a simplified perception of the Americans.

The former intelligence officer noted that in recent years the United States has tried to fully “integrate” the former Soviet republics, after which Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were admitted to NATO. In addition, American weapons began to be deployed in former allied countries of the USSR. In the end, Weisberg recalled, Washington began to accept a huge number of sanctions against Russia.

“Regardless of whether you consider these steps to be justified or not, they were all aggressive actions that a reasonable person – or a state – could see as a threat,” added the author of the article.

Saying that at present there are too many reasons for the struggle between the two countries, Weisberg suggested that the American leadership take the first step and prevent a possible conflict. In his opinion, Washington could lift sanctions or stop making statements about Russia’s internal affairs so that the country would solve problems without outside criticism.

At the same time, the former CIA officer does not cherish high hopes that this will bring the desired results, and Russia will reciprocate. However, this will make it possible at least to “get out of the battle” with Moscow.

Earlier, on November 11, Ted Galen Carpenter, senior fellow for research in defense and foreign policy at the Cato Institute, expressed the opinion in an article for the National Interest that NATO countries are provoking a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He noted that NATO is doing this on purpose by supplying weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, the expert stressed that they are trying to shift the responsibility for their actions and the growth of tension to the Kremlin.