Ex-CIA employee: Assange’s deal with the US is designed to protect sources from disclosure

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s plea deal with US prosecutors was arranged to avoid “disclosing sources” in court. Former CIA chief of staff Larry Pfeiffer spoke about this in an interview with TV channel ABC.

Pfeiffer attributed the delay in sentencing Assange to “diplomatic irritations” in Australia and the UK. “Democracy, as we all know, can be a messy thing at times,” he stressed.

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website.

On June 24, Julian Assange was released from Belmarsh prison in London and flew out of the UK. The decision to release the journalist was made after reaching a preliminary deal with the prosecution. On June 25, he pleaded guilty to espionage in a Northern Mariana Islands court and the case was dismissed.