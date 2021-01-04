What would Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have to expect in the event of his extradition to the USA? Ex-CIA agent John Kiriakou explains it.

taz: Mr. Kiriakou, Julian Assange is not extradited to the USA. His followers: inside are relieved. What is your reaction to this decision by the London judge?

John Kiriakou: I am very pleasantly surprised. This is something we were hoping for. Because there have been a couple of precedents where UK judges have refused to extradite people with mental or emotional problems to the US. Conditions inside prisons in the United States are dire.

What kind of treatment should Assange have expected in the US?

Because Julian Assange is a high-ranking prisoner and because he has access to the media, he would have been detained in a special detention center. One is in Terre Haute, Indiana, and another is in Florence, Colorado. Even those with an average level of security there are not allowed to have any contact with the outside world. Whoever has the maximum security level, and Julian would probably have got that, is not even allowed to have contact with another person. He is locked in a small cell two by three or four meters in size for 23 hours a day. He is only allowed to go through a small door at the end of his cell for an hour into a cage area that is about 5 by 5 meters in size, to walk in circles for an hour. But he has no human contact. Food is passed in through a slot in the door. He can’t talk to anyone. He can’t see anyone. Has no access to radio or television and no correspondence. You go nuts.

is a former senior CIA employee and publicist. In a TV interview in 2007, he first confirmed that Al Qaeda prisoners had been tortured by waterboarding.

The UN Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer describes solitary confinement in the USA as a form of torture. Because Julian is already suffering from major depressive disorder, the judge has ruled that his deportation to the United States, where he faces this type of punishment, would bring him to a point where he was likely to commit suicide.

You were in a US prison yourself for 23 months. How have you been treated?

I was only in a so-called modified department. But my letters were opened and read. If the guards didn’t approve of what I wrote, they destroyed my letters. That led to my letters being smuggled out.

You yourself are a whistleblower, a whistleblower. What do you consider Assange to be?

I always thought Julian Assange was a journalist. That is what makes this case so particularly important. The lawsuits against him are so serious that if convicted, every single journalist in the US who deals with national security is at risk. Whether in the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal – Anyone who deals with national security risks espionage investigations.

But why is there so little support for Assange in the US?

It is disappointing that the big media fail to see the parallels between what Julian did, namely exposing war crimes, and their own work. If Julian were extradited to the USA and convicted in the USA, it would open a Pandora’s box. But the big media apparently see him as an outsider and troublemaker.