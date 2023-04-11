Ex-CIA officer Giraldi: behind the leaks of Pentagon documents is a man in the US leadership

The recent leaks of classified Pentagon documents are most likely the result of the actions of a dissident who does not agree with the policies of the administration of US President Joe Biden. This suggestion was made in an interview with RIA News former CIA analyst Philip Giraldi.

“The leak most likely was the work of one person whose views are completely at odds with the current policy of the US authorities in the field of national security – for example, one Edward Snowden, who seeks to reveal the details of the policy towards Ukraine and Russia,” he said. According to Giraldi, hundreds of officials could potentially have access to the leaked information.

The former CIA analyst also expressed the opinion that the Pentagon ordered the use of “serious resources” to search for the criminal. In addition, the defense department is studying the personal files of employees and restricting access to future briefings of this kind.

At the same time, Giraldi noted that he was not inclined to overestimate the significance of the data leaked to the network and believe that this event could jeopardize any specific US initiatives.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to the NYT, the materials dated early March contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army.