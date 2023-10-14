Ukraine will be pushed into the background in the coming months due to the situation with Israel. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson stated this on October 13 in an interview with Dialogue Works.

“She (Ukraine – Ed.) will become that red-haired stepson, that child in the family who gets only cast-offs. He eats last, not first,” he said.

Johnson said that such an “unnecessary stepson” should not expect further arms deliveries, since the United States now has more important “children”, and previous supplies, which were supposedly intended for Kiev, somehow went to Hamas militants, and not to Ukrainian military personnel.

“Some of these weapons could have been diverted to Hamas. We don’t know for sure. The problem is that the US supplied weapons to Ukraine, supplied weapons to the Palestinian Authority and supplied weapons to Afghanistan, which they ultimately abandoned. Thus, there are at least three possible sources that Hamas could turn to in order to obtain weapons,” said the former CIA analyst, adding, citing a friend who used to be in close contact with Israel, that Hamas acquired some weapons from the Palestinians .

Johnson summarized that this situation will lead to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to “even maintain their positions” in the combat zone.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that Western countries could force the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate with Russia due to the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict. In addition, the material notes that in the last few months the DCE has been losing its offensive, and the army’s losses amount to tens of thousands of troops.

On October 11, the Politico newspaper wrote that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unexpectedly attended a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels and made a “desperate appeal.” It was noted that the Ukrainian leader sought to link both conflicts. According to him, disagreements in the alliance will help Russia, which allegedly counts on the “sharing of support” by the Western countries of Israel and Ukraine.

Later, on October 12, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced that the West was tired of the arrogant position of Ukraine and Vladimir Zelensky personally. According to him, taxpayers in these countries have more and more questions about spending funds allocated to Ukraine.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

In the following days, the IDF continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Thus, on October 12, it was reported that Israeli troops attacked more than 3.6 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip, and about 6 thousand bombs were dropped on targets. On the night of October 13, the IDF attacked 750 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.