The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may suffer final defeat with the onset of cold weather. Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern announced this on October 28 on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“I think that the Russians can cross to the other side of the Dnieper River as soon as frost sets in, and this is already possible in about a month,” he noted.

According to McGovern, US President Joe Biden will have to admit that he was wrong when he believed that Russia was allegedly losing; on the contrary, the Russian Federation was winning.

The ex-CIA analyst pointed out that in the coming months the Armed Forces of Ukraine may suffer a final defeat, and even if the American Congress approves a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, this will not change the balance of power at the front.

Earlier, on October 27, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in an interview with journalist Garland Nixon, noted that the Russian army is currently conducting operations that will completely eliminate Ukrainian troops in the near future. According to him, against the backdrop of active actions by the Russian air defense systems, many pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces refused to take off on their fighters. According to him, anti-aircraft missile systems of Russian forces instantly destroy them.

Earlier, on October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Ukraine’s losses during the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army were estimated at eight to one. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are improving their position along almost the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. On October 18, he added that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson direction was ineffective.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.