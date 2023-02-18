Atsu had been missing since February 6 because of the earthquakes; Ghana’s federation was wrong to report the rescue of the athlete

Former Chelsea player Christian Atsu, 31, was found dead this Saturday (18.Feb.2023) in Turkey. He played for Turkish football club Hatayspor and had been missing since February 6 after the building where he lived collapsed in the aftershocks in the area.

On the same day, the Ghana Football Federation reported Atsu’s rescue. On Tuesday (14.Feb), the coach of the team where the athlete played, Hatayspor, said that the player remained missing.

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have already caused the death of at least 45,472 people in both countries, according to official data released up to 9:12 am (Brasília time) on Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

In an official note, Hatayspor lamented the attacker’s death and informed that the body will be taken to Ghana, where the funeral will be held.

FOOTBALL CLUBS

The football clubs Atsu played for paid tribute to the striker on their social media profiles.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic death of our former player, Christian Atsu”, he wrote the English team.

“It is with deep regret that we receive the news of the death of Christian Atsu, one of our 2013 champions”, published the port.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The sequence of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached magnitude 7.5.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.

In an interview with Power360the technician in seismology at the Seismology Center at USP (University of São Paulo) José Roberto Barbosa said that the energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

Governments and international organizations sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. O Brazil is among those who provided assistance. International leaders and authorities mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared on February 7 state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure aims to speed up the operations of search and rescue of victims. “The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

See images of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Turkish cities hit by the earthquakes (11 photos):





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to the city of Kahramanmaras on Feb 8, 2023 | Disclosure/Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye – 8.Feb.2023



The direct cost of the destruction of physical structures caused by the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 could reach US$ 25 billion (R$ 130 billion in current conversion), according to the US bank JPMorgan. The value corresponds to 2.5% of Turkish GDP (Gross Domestic Product).