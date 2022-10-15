Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz described Putin as a reserved person in his memoirs.

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote a memoir of meetings with many world politicians, in which he also described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a reserved person. Excerpts from the book RIA News.

“As a person, Putin is the complete opposite. [экс-президенту США Дональду] Trump. Very cool, disciplined, always well prepared. I had the feeling that neither movement nor word was left to chance… Thanks to his past in the GDR, Putin is fluent in German, but speaks it only in private conversation,” said the ex-chancellor.

According to him, he met with the Russian leader seven times, while among their topics of discussion were not only geopolitics and relations between Russia and the European Union (EU), but also the economy. Kurtz also noted that at one of the events, Putin lamented NATO’s decision to break the promise and expand the alliance to the east.

In addition, the Austrian politician outlined his vision of the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, Russia’s special military operation has many consequences already now. “We are seeing a rise in prices, a crisis in the entire commodity market, energy prices, and soon there will be serious problems with food security in other parts of the world,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, as the ex-chancellor noted, any military conflict ends at the negotiating table. According to him, this is quite realistic in the case of a special operation.

In December 2021, Kurz decided to permanently retire from politics. According to the confidants of the former chancellor, the reason for leaving was the birth of a son.

Kurz served as Chancellor of Austria from January 2020 to October 2021.