Angela Merkel loves to travel – after the end of her career as Germany’s head of government, she now spends time in Italy. The Ukraine Ambassador Melnyk sharply criticizes this.

Florence/Berlin – After the end of her chancellorship, Angela Merkel would like to travel to Italy again – she announced last year that she is looking forward to it. Now she has fulfilled this wish: Former Chancellor Merkel visited Italy at the weekend. The newspaper La Nazione published photos showing the 67-year-old CDU politician on the streets of Florence, Tuscany.

Merkel on a visit to Italy: “Thank you for choosing Florence”

You can also see her party friend Annette Schavan, the former ambassador to the Holy See and ex-Minister of Education. “Welcome Angela Merkel and thank you for choosing Florence,” Mayor Dario Nardella wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. La Nazione According to Merkel, she visited the Galleria dell’Accademia, where Michelangelo’s famous sculpture “David” stands.

“I will be able to live out my love for Italy in a completely different form when I am no longer chancellor,” Merkel said during her farewell visit to Rome in October.

Merkel during the Ukraine war in Italy: “Statements are still valid”

Your journey comes at a time when the world is holding its breath because of the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even invited Merkel to Bucha. On Monday (April 4), Merkel backed the decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO in 2008, despite massive criticism. “Federal Chancellor aD Dr. Angela Merkel stands by her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest,” said a spokeswoman for Merkel at the request of the German Press Agency in Berlin.

Despite repeated requests, the former Chancellor is not planning any further public statements on her Russia policy. Merkel’s previous written statements in this context “are still valid. Therefore, a public statement by the former Chancellor that goes beyond this is currently not planned,” a spokeswoman for Merkel told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. The visit to Italy was also briefly discussed: the spokeswoman explained that Merkel’s return from a private stay in Italy was planned for this Monday. There was no further information.

Sharp criticism of Merkel’s trip to Italy came from the Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk. “Sure, there are no murdered women and children lying on the streets in Florence. But there is so much culture and art. Gorgeous,” he tweeted.

Merkel strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine and supports Chancellor Scholz

Merkel had already strongly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine in a written statement on February 25 and supported the efforts of her SPD successor, Olaf Scholz, to stop President Vladimir Putin. “This war of aggression by Russia marks a far-reaching turning point in the history of Europe after the end of the Cold War,” said Merkel at the time when asked by dpa. “There is no justification for this blatant breach of international law, I condemn it in the strongest terms.” She emphasized: “My thoughts and my solidarity are with the Ukrainian people and the government led by President Zelenskyj in these terrible hours and days”. (dpa/cibo)