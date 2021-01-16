D.he former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) distanced himself significantly from Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time with a view to the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. In the magazine “Spiegel” Schröder spoke of a “clear breach of international law”. He continued to reject sanctions against Russia.

“I don’t think so because I don’t see what they should achieve,” said Schröder to “Spiegel”. He expressed himself with conviction: “There will be no Russian president who will pull the Crimea out again.”

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. In other cases, too, the country has crossed borders “that should not be crossed,” said Schröder, who is on good terms with Putin. As an example, he also cited the “hacker attack on the Bundestag, among other things,” for which Russia is held responsible.

Trump fueled aggressiveness

The former Chancellor also criticized the Kremlin’s relationship with right-wing extremist parties such as the AfD. “I think that’s a mistake. I can’t understand that, ”he emphasized.

Schröder is repeatedly criticized for his closeness to Putin. The former Federal Chancellor also holds a high position for the Gazprom Group, which is closely linked to the Russian state. In this context, like other Social Democrats, he is emphatically promoting the construction of the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2.

Schröder does not expect the transatlantic relationship to be revitalized from the new American President Joe Biden. “The tone will certainly be more conciliatory and some controversies will be resolved,” he said, “but the transatlantic relationship as we have known it for decades is history. Trump only smashed what could not be saved anyway. ”But also from Trump’s successor Joe Biden an America First policy is to be expected in the first place.

Schröder also blamed the outgoing president for the storming of the Capitol in Washington. “It is clear that Trump has fueled the aggressiveness of the demonstrators,” he said. “What has happened in the US lately has been more than a civilized society can bear.”

“Anything is explosive for my party”

Schröder also called for NATO to be dissolved in its “existing form”. It is true that it makes no sense to “destroy the military structures”, but one must consider “in addition to the presence of the Americans” on how to “Europeanize NATO”. “As Europeans, we must be able to intervene militarily on our own if necessary, within NATO structures.”

Germany and France should be at the center. The Germans could no longer leave the dangerous missions to the French as before, even if it were explosive for the SPD. “All sorts of things are explosive for my party,” said Schröder, “I can’t help that.”