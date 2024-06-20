For years, the concept of “bigger is better” worked for the video game industry. However, today we see that this is not always the case. So much PlayStation like Xbox are facing serious problems due to how unsustainable large-scale AAA productions are. For Shawn Layden, former CEO of SIE, the answer lies in making games shorter.

During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Layden spoke about the problems facing the video game industry currently, pointing out that one of the points that must be considered is the duration of the games. Instead of doing experiences of 50 or more hours, Developers should focus on shorter titles, which are not as expensive and retain the player’s attention for longer. This is what he said about it:

“We live in a world where only 32% of players finish video games, so we are making a lot of titles that 68% of people abandon. So should we keep building games that most people are unlikely to finish? Is your development process expensive? You can adjust it by making your games on a shorter timeline, that will reduce its cost. It will get you to market faster, you will be able to please your clients instead of telling them to wait 45 years for your next work. I think we need to reexamine how we present ourselves and our games to the gaming public. Maybe that was a decent metric back in the day when the average gamer was in their late teens or early 20s, meaning they were time-rich and money-poor, so having to sit through a session so long to get through a big RPG seemed reasonable. Now the average age of players is approaching 30 years old, you now have the opportunity, they are richer in money, but poor in time. You have to give yourself some downtime if you’re going to sit down with Red Dead Redemption 2 and deal with it.”

Layden recommends that studios focus on experiences that get right to the point, rather than stretching your playtime through content that’s just there to meet a quota, and provide something substantial. Considering the current state of companies like PlayStation, his comments are focused on offering a better experience for users, but perhaps he does not take into consideration everything that is on the minds of the current managers of these companies.

We can only wait to see if anyone listens to Layden. On related topics, PlayStation will not attend Gamescom 2024. Likewise, you will be able to play multiplayer on PlayStation for free.

Author’s Note:

Layden’s message will probably fall on deaf ears. The industry has grown so much that it is likely that a small experience will not have the success that companies seek. The new Astro Bot is an anomaly, and if the delivery is unexpectedly successful, perhaps this will change in the future.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz