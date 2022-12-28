Andrey Pankov, former CEO of Renault in Russia, has been appointed CEO of Aurus. This is stated on December 28 in a message from the automaker.

Pankov from 2015 to 2019 led the Renault automaker in Russia.

“Aurus Motors LLC announces the appointment of Andrey Pankov to the position of General Director from 12/28/2022,” leads “RIA News” automaker message.

On the eve of the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that in 2024 the assembly of Aurus cars in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could begin. At the same time, a dealer center will appear in the country.

Earlier, on December 22, it was reported that Aurus intends to make 200 Komendant luxury SUVs in 2023. According to Aurus experts, this volume took into account the total sales of the entire model line of the brand.

On September 29, the Komendant SUV was shown in Russia. Prices for it start from 33.7 million rubles.

The SUV is equipped with the same hybrid power plant with a V8 petrol turbo engine (598 hp and 880 nm) as the sedan. The Russian-made nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive system are similar to the Senat, but they have different calibrations to make it easier to move off-road.