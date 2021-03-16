Defense State Secretary Peter Tauber (CDU) is withdrawing from politics earlier than planned. He wants to resign as early as Easter.

Berlin – “The step is not easy for me. But it is well known: ‘What you are doing, do it soon’ ”, said the former CDU General Secretary Peter Tauber on Facebook. On Monday he announced there that he would resign from his post as Parliamentary State Secretary. The reason for this is a severe bowel disease. “At Easter I will resign from my position as Parliamentary State Secretary. I discussed that with the Federal Chancellor and the Federal Minister of Defense. ”The 46-year-old CDU politician announced that he will resign from his Bundestag mandate as soon as possible.

Peter Tauber: “I have now decided to be consistent and to listen to myself”

According to him, Tauber has been suffering from diverticulitis for three years. It thought he could put the disease away, said Tauber. The CDU politician had to undergo emergency surgery because of blood poisoning in 2017. Shortly afterwards he retired as General Secretary and was replaced by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. In October last year, he had already announced that he would not be re-elected in the federal elections. “Would I have gotten sick at all if I had been more careful with myself – and with others – in the past? Maybe not, ”he said at the end of 2020 Time online. On Facebook, he now announces that he needs two more interventions. He has already survived the first, but the second will force him to take a longer break.

During his time as Secretary General from 2013 to 2018, Peter Tauber stood for many things that sparked resistance within the CDU. For example, he campaigned for an immigration law and dual citizenship. Today this view is shared by the CDU. It was also important to him to make the party “younger, more feminine and more colorful”. He worked hard to open the union to lesbians and gays and also supported marriage for everyone, which has been around since October 2017.(Dana Popp)