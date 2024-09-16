The lawyer took to LinkedIn to comment on the situation of his former firm, explaining that Sony is bringing some discipline within the company.

As we recently reported to you Bungie has revealed how it will handle the publication of future content on Destiny 2 and the innovations have also attracted the approval of the former company general counsel, Don McGowan .

Bungie’s lawyer’s words

McGowan said: “It looks like Sony is inflicting some discipline on my former colleagues and forced them to fix the things that were broken in their game. To be clear: I’m not talking about firing them. I’m talking about forcing them to get their heads out of their asses and focus on things like: implementing a new player acquisition method; not just doing fan service for fans in the Bungie C-suite; and running the game like a business. Good. I still have friends in that space and I’d like them to keep their jobs.”

McGowan goes on to say that operate as a studio and not as an independent company is how he thinks Bungie should approach life after Sony’s acquisition. “There were a lot of egos that were important to pretend that ‘nothing was going to change,'” the lawyer says.

He goes on to say, “I remember during the deal I was sitting there and saying, ‘Do you think Sony is describing this as a payment of 3.6 billion dollars for the right to have no input into what Bungie does?’ That’s exactly what a lot of people were thinking. I think they realized that’s not how it works. Good.”

Here are finally all the new features presented for the tenth anniversary.