Ex-contestant Gauhar Khan of TV reality show Bigg Boss has married with boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Gauhar has returned to work after Nikah. They do not even have time to go on honeymoon. Recently, Gauhar Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport. In the flight by coincidence, Gauhar Khan also had his ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon. In such a situation, Kushal shared a video and called the actress a happy marriage.

Kushal Tandon said, “Friends, what a chance. I am going to a place and see I found an old good friend of mine on the flight, who has been married recently. She is sitting with me. It is by chance that the two of us have met, I was not stocking it. “

Kushal further says that maybe I had to congratulate you in reality. I am very happy for you. Marriage Happy Gauhar Khan. Kushal Tandon has called meeting Gauhar Khan a happy coincidence.

TV actor Kushal Tandon was recently seen in the serial ‘Beethi’. Apart from this, he has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss 7’. This season, the pair of him and Gauhar Khan was in the news. It was quite interesting to see Takkar and then love between the two.