The former biathlete Gottlieb Taschler wants to build a four-star project on Obersee at the Staller Sattel, there are also critical voices.

St. Jakob – The South and East Tyrolean Alps are a popular destination for tourists in summer and winter. Of course there are a few options and many different regions within Northern Italy or East Tyrol that holidaymakers can go to. The number of people who visit Italy or Austria every year is constantly increasing. Locals aren't always happy about this. Like the football fans from FC Obermais, for example, who attracted attention with a Piefke poster.

30 million euros are to be invested in a new project on the South Tyrolean Alpsee

Former biathlete Gottlieb Taschler, on the other hand, is happy when people come to him. After his active career as an athlete and official, the South Tyrolean acquired “a wonderful place,” as he said at the time. On Obersee, at the Staller Sattel, he already had big plans for the Gasthaus Obersee in 2017 – four years after purchasing it New South Tyrolean daily newspaper reported. Back then, “nothing was ready to be made,” but that will be different in 2024. Something big is about to happen in the border region between Austria and Italy.

Now he has presented his controversial project. Taschler wants to build a four-star chalet in St. Jakob in Defereggen, Austria. 120 beds should be available, he said at the presentation to the population. It is not a single complex, but rather several hut-like buildings on two levels and a restaurant are planned. This is what they report, among other things dolomitenstadt.at and the East Tyrolean messenger. The Olympic bronze medalist in the 1988 Italian relay speaks of 14,000 square meters of floor space and introduces the Bernardi hotelier family from Val Gardena as investors. He wants to raise 30 million euros to ensure profitability, writes dolomitenstadt.at. Without the investment, the Oberseehütte would not be able to make ends meet, says Taschler.

Strong criticism of Taschler's project on Lake Obersee: “People's greed is abnormal”

There are enough critical voices. The spatial planner of St. Jakob, Wolfgang Mair, said, according to reports, that it is a very sensitive ecological area and that it would be a “very sporty project” in terms of spatial planning, but it would probably be feasible. The East Tyrolean messenger and Dolomitenstadt.at also quoted the words “A crime against nature” that could be heard from the audience at the information event.

Negative comments are increasing among the reports from the two portals. “People’s greed is abnormal. Further, higher, faster, eternal growth, more money, luxury, residential travel. New hotels or holiday villages don't bring much to the locals in the valley other than noise, dirt and exhaust fumes,” says a concerned citizen, who is in a similar vein to the football fans from Obermais.

“Profit from the Olympic Games”? Project could have good timing

Readers also speculate about further background information: “Someone senses profit from the Olympic Games. Under no circumstances should you approve it.” In 2026, the Olympic Games will take place not far from the town in Cortina d'Ampezzo, for which there is already a new toboggan run. Another user says: “Proof that people don’t give a damn about nature. Only the ruble counts.”

The Obersee is still in East Tyrol, Austria, below is the Untersee, also known as Lake Antholz, but already in Italy, South Tyrol. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Mayor Ingo Hafele doesn't see it as negative. “For the project, you have to start at the beginning,” said the mayor, who pointed out that a special area in the area under discussion would be rededicated because the deadline only expired last year.

However, winter sports enthusiasts at Lake Antholz, just a stone's throw from Obersee, had to accept a setback. This year the cross-country ski trail was not groomed for certain reasons, but hiking is still possible. (ank)