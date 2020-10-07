When Thiago left Bayern for Liverpool, he and those responsible knew that a replacement had to be found who had a similar style of play. The choice fell on Marc Roca, who designs the game from behind and brings everything with him to compensate for the loss of Thiago together with Joshua Kimmich, who is currently playing the role of playmaker.

This narrative coincides with information from Spox and According to which Dantas is said to have switched to FC Bayern “at the express request of Flicks”. This underlines his influence within the association and his clear thinking and acting, which has characterized him since he took office in November 2019.