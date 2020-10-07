Of the FC Bayern signed a fifth player at the end of the transfer window: Tiago Dantas. The midfield talent comes from Benfica and has apparently been on Hansi Flick’s wish list for a long time.
Hansi Flick’s work has a hand and foot. His statements to the media representatives are clear, he answers questions and formulates goals without contradiction, challenges the team and sometimes the sports management. He doesn’t leave anything to chance on the soccer field, has every single process carefully studied and ensures that every player internalizes his role.
When Thiago left Bayern for Liverpool, he and those responsible knew that a replacement had to be found who had a similar style of play. The choice fell on Marc Roca, who designs the game from behind and brings everything with him to compensate for the loss of Thiago together with Joshua Kimmich, who is currently playing the role of playmaker.
But that was not all: While three more players, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr and Douglas Costa, were signed for the here and now, a fifth name that is planned for the future made the rounds: Tiago Dantas.
The 19-year-old midfielder was officially loaned to the second team of the record champions from Benfica, according to the Portuguese daily Record a purchase option of eight million euros had been agreed (this was not officially confirmed by either Benfica or FC Bayern). Dantas is considered to be a great hope for the future, according to a scouting report from the Bayern blog Miasan red through attributes such as agility, positional and passing play as well as technical skills.
Via the amateurs, Dantas should recommend itself to the professionals and in a few years may fill the gap that Thiago has left. But that’s not the only reason why his obligation is obviously anything but coincidence. This is how José Boto, the current chief scout of Shakhtar Donetsk and former chief scout of Benfica, told the Portuguese TV broadcaster Sports TVthat Hansi Flick has had the talent on the slip for a long time (via Record): “I’ve known Bayern’s coach for a long time. We invited him to a lecture about six years ago. At the same time there was a tournament and he saw Tiago Dantas play. He’s been a fan of his since then and kept asking about him . “
This narrative coincides with information from Spox and goal According to which Dantas is said to have switched to FC Bayern “at the express request of Flicks”. This underlines his influence within the association and his clear thinking and acting, which has characterized him since he took office in November 2019.
